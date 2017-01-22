Bikers rally for motorcyclist killed ...

Bikers rally for motorcyclist killed in Fort Myers hit-and-run

Yesterday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

A phalanx of nearly 50 bikers rumbled Sunday past the site where one of their own was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash. The ride was dedicated to the memory of Adam King, the 18-year-old who died June 19 in the wreck on Colonial Boulevard near the Midpoint Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

