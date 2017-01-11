Authorities seek clues after Fort Myers carjacking

A man was robbed of his car at gunpoint outside a gas station near Interstate 75 early Wednesday morning, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said. The victim, who was outside of his car when the suspect approached, handed over the keys to his faded green 2000 Kia Sephia just before 7 a.m. and ran inside the Pilot station at 6050 Plaza Drive, according to Crime Stoppers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.