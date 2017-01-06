Abdul'Haq Muhammed: I am an American

Abdul'Haq Muhammed: I am an American

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Muhammed talks to his staff as they were having an enrichment and planning meeting. Abdul'Haq Muhammed, Executive Director at Quality Life Center of Southwest Florida, Inc., for USA TODAY and Gannett's I Am an American project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You don't always have to line dance to country ... 15 hr Party man 1
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... Fri Anti Lesbian 7
The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32. Fri Preacher 3
trump people inaction on publix Fri deplorable 3
Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN Jan 4 Orville 4
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... Jan 2 Ice Man 2
Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America! Dec 31 Prophecy 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at January 08 at 2:51PM EST

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,988 • Total comments across all topics: 277,724,035

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC