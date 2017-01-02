a Copsa wants Fort Myers - but does city want show?
The long-running TV show "Cops" wants to film in Fort Myers again, but at least one City Councilman isn't sure it's a good idea. The City Council will vote Tuesday whether to allow the show to partner with the Fort Myers Police Department as it's done multiple times in the past, most recently in May 2015.
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Mon
|Ice Man
|2
|Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America!
|Sat
|Prophecy
|1
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 30
|Teacher 12
|3
|American friendships are fake and superficial, ...
|Dec 29
|Preacher
|6
|Questions still surround Slide the City permit,...
|Dec 28
|amused observer
|2
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Dec 27
|Oldest Joke Troll
|2
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Dec 25
|Don
|3
