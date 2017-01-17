5 things to know for Tuesday, Jan. 17

18 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Lee County after the body of a man was found at a Lehigh Acres home Monday. The family told us the 31-year-old victim was the father of a 2-month-old boy and spent the last couple years living in Lehigh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

