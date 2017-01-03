5 things to know for Friday, Jan. 6

5 things to know for Friday, Jan. 6

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

FUNDING THE WALL President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has signaled to congressional Republican leaders that the President-elect's preference is to fund the border wall through the appropriations process as soon as April, according to House Republican officials. POLICE EQUIPMENT More than a million dollars is helping to replace obsolete body cameras and Tasers for Fort Myers police officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32. 7 hr Preacher 3
trump people inaction on publix 11 hr deplorable 3
Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN Wed Orville 4
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... Jan 2 Ice Man 2
Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America! Dec 31 Prophecy 1
i'm a money grubbing theif! Dec 30 Teacher 12 3
American friendships are fake and superficial, ... Dec 29 Preacher 6
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at January 06 at 3:00PM EST

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Wikileaks
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,905 • Total comments across all topics: 277,667,863

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC