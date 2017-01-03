3 dead after head-on collision on SR-82
Three Lee County residents are dead after a fatal crash on SR-82 in Fort Myers, according to Florida Highway Patrol. It happened Sunday morning at 12:05 at the intersection of Ray Avenue about two miles south of where Colonial Boulevard turns into Lee Boulevard.
