3 dead after head-on collision on SR-82

3 dead after head-on collision on SR-82

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: NBC2 News

Three Lee County residents are dead after a fatal crash on SR-82 in Fort Myers, according to Florida Highway Patrol. It happened Sunday morning at 12:05 at the intersection of Ray Avenue about two miles south of where Colonial Boulevard turns into Lee Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees 3 hr Party man 1
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... Sun Party man 8
You don't always have to line dance to country ... Sat Party man 1
The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32. Jan 6 Preacher 3
trump people inaction on publix Jan 6 deplorable 3
Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN Jan 4 Orville 4
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... Jan 2 Ice Man 2
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,065 • Total comments across all topics: 277,765,023

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC