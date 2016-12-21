Weather Blog: Nine heat records set this December
Naples and Fort Myers were among the hottest communities in the country on Tuesday with both cities setting record high temperature readings on December 20th. On Tuesday afternoon Naples hit 88 beating the previous record high of 87 observed in 1990.
