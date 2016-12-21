Tampa Bay area in for hot, muggy Chri...

Tampa Bay area in for hot, muggy Christmas week

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

At 4 p.m., temps in Tampa registered 84 degrees -- the highest for a December 19 since 1956, according to Rodney Wynn, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Ruskin. In St. Petersburg, the mercury hit 83 degrees, a first for the date since 1967, Wynn said.

