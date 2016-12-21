Suspect barricades himself in Fort Myers home
A look back at the people we lost in 2016 A suspected teen thief was arrested for a string of break-ins in Lee County, and he would have gotten away with it had it not been for a stolen snack. With her Marine son unable to come home for Christmas, Deana Folz was in such a funk that she joked that she was going to stay in bed for the holiday season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|17 hr
|Don
|3
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Sun
|Party man
|1
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 22
|FATHITLER
|1
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
|Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent...
|Dec 19
|Prince John
|1
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Dec 19
|Party man
|8
|You ask and I'll tell.... (Aug '06)
|Dec 19
|Wonder why
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC