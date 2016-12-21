Strong winds cause sailboat to hit Edison Bridge
A 60-year-old Fort Myers man died in a violent wreck Thursday night along SR-80 in the Olga area of Lee County. Two passengers on a plane flying from Minneapolis to Los Angeles Thursday created such a powerful ruckus that they forced the pilot to turn around - serving as a reminder of the soaring cases of "air rage."
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|11 hr
|Healthy home Clea...
|2
|American friendships are fake and superficial, ...
|Thu
|Preacher
|6
|Questions still surround Slide the City permit,...
|Dec 28
|amused observer
|2
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Dec 27
|Oldest Joke Troll
|2
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Dec 25
|Don
|3
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Dec 25
|Party man
|1
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
