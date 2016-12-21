Rooney ready to hit the ground running

Rooney ready to hit the ground running

Wednesday Dec 21

When U.S. Rep.-elect Francis Rooney takes the oath of office in January, he and his Republican cohorts will get right to work to reverse many of the policies put into place under President Barack Obama. That is what he told members of the Fort Myers Republican Women's Club during their luncheon Tuesday at the Helm Club at the Landings in Fort Myers.

