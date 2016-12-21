Rooney ready to hit the ground running
When U.S. Rep.-elect Francis Rooney takes the oath of office in January, he and his Republican cohorts will get right to work to reverse many of the policies put into place under President Barack Obama. That is what he told members of the Fort Myers Republican Women's Club during their luncheon Tuesday at the Helm Club at the Landings in Fort Myers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 22
|FATHITLER
|1
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
|Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent...
|Dec 19
|Prince John
|1
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Dec 19
|Party man
|8
|You ask and I'll tell.... (Aug '06)
|Dec 19
|Wonder why
|4
|People, STAY AWAY from the city-data.com forum!
|Dec 14
|lonelychicagoan
|3
|Alva Satanic church (Jul '12)
|Dec 14
|StMichael
|31
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC