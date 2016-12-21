New law changes how cough medicine sold

Children under the age of 18 will be banned from buying cough medicine that contains Dextromethorphan, or DXM, beginning January 1st. In small doses, the medication soothes your cold symptoms, but mental health counselors say some teens are abusing the medication, drinking large amounts of it, snorting it, or even injecting it to get a quick and inexpensive high.

