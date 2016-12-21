Mail carrier in Immokalee using Chris...

Mail carrier in Immokalee using Christmas as farewell tour

This week is the busiest for United States Postal workers but for one carrier in Collier County this will be his last season. James Wryals has been delivering mail in Immokalee for 37 years.

