Live Video: FL bald eagles awaiting egg hatching

11 hrs ago

All eyes are on an eagle nest in North Fort Myers, Florida as American Bald Eagle Harriet and her mate M15, await the arrival of their two eaglets. A live camera, provided by Dick Pritchett Real Estate shows the nest as the eagles take turns keeping their eggs warm.

