Lee County veteran organization hopes for helping hand

A Lee County organization that serves homeless and low income veterans is hoping to open a warehouse to continue its service on a larger scale. Hearts & Homes for Veterans Inc purchased the building at 2230 Alicia Street in Fort Myers in 2015.

