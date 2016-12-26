Jencks now manager of Truly Nolen Fort Myers office
Tucson, Ariz.-based Truly Nolen Pest Control has promoted Richard Jencks to manager of its Fort Myers, Fla., service office. Jencks has more than 20 years of industry experience, and has run his own full-service business in the past.
