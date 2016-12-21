Gun scares trending in malls; legal ramifications possible
Officials report nearly a dozen disturbances at malls in just the last week, including the Edison Mall in Fort Myers. Last week, shoppers there reported hearing gunfire, while others said they saw someone pull out a gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Questions still surround Slide the City permit,...
|7 hr
|amused observer
|2
|American friendships are fake and superficial, ...
|Tue
|Oldest Joke Troll
|3
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Tue
|Oldest Joke Troll
|2
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Sun
|Don
|3
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Dec 25
|Party man
|1
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 22
|FATHITLER
|1
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC