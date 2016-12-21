Gun owner held up in Fort Myers robbery
David Brandy, 48, was trying to sell a $1,400 shotgun and a $900 rifle out of his trunk just before 3 p.m., according to police. He had arranged to meet the suspects in the parking lot outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant at The Forum on 9390 Dynasty Drive.
