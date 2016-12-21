Gibson reflects on holiday traditions

The holidays are always a busy time for Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson and his wife, Elizabeth, who make their offseason home in Fort Myers, Fla. But this year is even more hectic, as Elizabeth is due with their second child on Dec. 29. The Gibsons usually travel to Indiana to see his side of the family or Missouri for her side, but this year they're staying at home for the first time with their daughter, Hayden, who turns three in March.

