Fort Myers woman dies in Buckingham Road crash
It happened on Buckingham Road between three vehicles just south of Palm Beach Boulevard, not too far from Riverdale High School. Troopers said 16-year-old Sierre Reno was heading north on Buckingham Road in a Ford F-150 when she lost control after failing to negotiate a curve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|10 hr
|Party man
|1
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 22
|FATHITLER
|1
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
|Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent...
|Dec 19
|Prince John
|1
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Dec 19
|Party man
|8
|You ask and I'll tell.... (Aug '06)
|Dec 19
|Wonder why
|4
|People, STAY AWAY from the city-data.com forum!
|Dec 14
|lonelychicagoan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC