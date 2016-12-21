Fort Myers fire chief retiring after investigation into department
The move comes after a city-funded investigation into the culture of the fire department, but Bowen said the timing of his retirement has nothing to do with it. "Chief Bowen turned in his intent to retire on December 23rd of this year and with an effective date of January 31st 20117," City of Fort Myers spokesperson Kirsten O'Donnell said.
