Fort Myers family temporarily displaced after house fire
A family's Christmas presents were saved after a fire took place at their Jeffcot Street home Saturday evening, the Fort Myers Fire Department said. The blaze started just before 6:00 p.m. Firefighters said the family was making dinner and left while the food was still cooking.
