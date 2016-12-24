Fort Myers family temporarily displac...

Fort Myers family temporarily displaced after house fire

A family's Christmas presents were saved after a fire took place at their Jeffcot Street home Saturday evening, the Fort Myers Fire Department said. The blaze started just before 6:00 p.m. Firefighters said the family was making dinner and left while the food was still cooking.

