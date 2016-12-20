Fort Myers crash leaves motorcyclist ...

Fort Myers crash leaves motorcyclist critically injured

Tuesday Dec 20

A two-vehicle crash on Old U.S. 41 and Brooks Road left a motorcyclist critically injured Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Nancy Harris, 56, and passenger Linda Harris, 30, were traveling east in the driveway access to the Speedway Gas Station approaching Old U.S. 41 while 61-year-old Richard Tiner was traveling south in the inside lane of Old U.S. 41 approaching the same gas station.

