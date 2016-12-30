Fitness Friday: Making your New Year'...

Fitness Friday: Making your New Year's fitness resolutions stick

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla.- The beginning of a new year is an opportunity to reevaluate, prioritize and make changes. A New Year's Resolution is a promise we make to ourselves to do an act of self-improvement, to identify new ways to reach our personal and professional goals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i'm a money grubbing theif! 14 hr Teacher 12 3
American friendships are fake and superficial, ... Thu Preacher 6
News Questions still surround Slide the City permit,... Dec 28 amused observer 2
Anyone know Kat and bubby Dec 27 Oldest Joke Troll 2
Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN Dec 25 Don 3
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... Dec 25 Party man 1
Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement.. Dec 20 bye bye 2
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,211 • Total comments across all topics: 277,484,730

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC