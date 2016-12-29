FDAC list top 10 consumer complaints of 2016
FORT MYERS, Fla.- The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released the top 10 most frequent consumer complaints filed with the department in 2016 on Thursday. Violations of the state's "Do Not Call" list were the most common complaint this year, followed by complaints related to fuel and gasoline, cable services and motor vehicle repair.
