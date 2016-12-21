Exclusive Florida dining: The best thing since sliced bread
Florida as a whole had 467,100 construction workers during November, up about 5 percent from a year ago, or 23,400 positions. Markets with the largest year-over-year gains were Orlando , Tampa-St.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|1 hr
|Teacher 12
|3
|American friendships are fake and superficial, ...
|Thu
|Preacher
|6
|Questions still surround Slide the City permit,...
|Dec 28
|amused observer
|2
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Dec 27
|Oldest Joke Troll
|2
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Dec 25
|Don
|3
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Dec 25
|Party man
|1
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC