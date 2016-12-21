Eagle cam: Eaglet eggs start to hatch...

Eagle cam: Eaglet eggs start to hatch in Fla. nest

12 hrs ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. - An eagle cam provided by Dick Pritchett Real Estate is live streaming an eagle's nest in North Fort Myers, and on Thursday, the eggs started to hatch.

