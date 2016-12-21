Delays reported at RSW

18 hrs ago

It was earlier reported that an air traffic control issue was causing problems across the country, but the FAA has since told NBC2 that any delays affecting flights at RSW are caused by weather or traffic volume. Weather and heavy volume of flights are causing delays at some locations.

