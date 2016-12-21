City, county managers address Chamber of Southwest Florida

The Chamber of Southwest Florida brought city and county managers to the table for a luncheon summit to address representatives of the regional business community and the interested public on Thursday, Dec. 15. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais, Bonita Springs City Manager Carl Schwing, Fort Myers City Manager Saeed Kazemi and Cape Coral City Manager John Szerlag presented on the state of our cities and county and provided perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing our communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.