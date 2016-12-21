Babysitter charged with murder in Fort Myers infanta s death

A babysitter accused of killing an infant at a North Galaxy Drive home has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse, the state attorney's office said Wednesday. Rafael Carrion Jr., 27, will be arraigned Dec. 27 for the charges related to the Thanksgiving Day death of 8-month-old Julian Valdez.

