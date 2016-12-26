Arrest made in fatal Christmas drive-by shooting in Fort Myers
One person is dead and another arrested in connection to a fatal Christmas shooting, the Fort Myers Police Department said Monday. Raul Muniz-Cobbruvias, 23, of 5013 Leonard Blvd., was also arrested on Christmas Day, Jay Rodriguez of FMPD said.
