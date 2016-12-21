83 vehicles burglarized at Estero hotels, apartment complex
Lee County deputies are looking for suspects who burglarized 83 vehicles at three hotels and an apartment complex on Christmas morning. The vehicles were parked at the Embassy Suites, Hampton Inn, and Courtyard at Estero, all on Corkscrew Road, and the Hyatt Regency at Coconut Point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|American friendships are fake and superficial, ...
|10 hr
|Oldest Joke Troll
|3
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|10 hr
|Oldest Joke Troll
|2
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Sun
|Don
|3
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Sun
|Party man
|1
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 22
|FATHITLER
|1
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
|Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent...
|Dec 19
|Prince John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC