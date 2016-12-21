5 things to know Friday Thursday, Dec. 23
Two boys not even old enough to drive or tall enough to touch the pedals were arrested by Lee County deputies for stealing an SUV. The 13-year-olds got a hold of the victim's keys after snatching her purse at a popular Fort Myers store right in the middle of the holiday rush.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|10 hr
|Party man
|1
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 22
|FATHITLER
|1
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
|Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent...
|Dec 19
|Prince John
|1
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Dec 19
|Party man
|8
|You ask and I'll tell.... (Aug '06)
|Dec 19
|Wonder why
|4
|People, STAY AWAY from the city-data.com forum!
|Dec 14
|lonelychicagoan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC