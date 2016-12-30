3 nabbed in Fort Myers cocaine trafficking bust

Two men with dozens of drug related arrests, and the mother of one of the men's child, are facing multiple narcotics-related charges following a bust at a Fort Myers motel on Thursday. Otis Maldonado, 32, and Ivan Diaz, 29, face charges of cocaine sales within 1,000 feet of a part, cocaine possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet, marijuana possession under 20 grams, possession of a new legend drug, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, keep or maintain a dwelling to be used to storing or selling a controlled substance, use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony and drug paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.