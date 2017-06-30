Property values in Cape continue to c...

Property values in Cape continue to climb

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

As has been the case over the past several years, Cape Coral property values continue to trend upwards. Since the Lee County Property Appraiser's office re-vealed its estimated values for 2017 in May, the preliminary values released over the weekend crept up another 1.7 percent in the Cape to 9.57 percent higher than last year's values.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Sun Shallow Hal 3
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Jul 2 Dance floor 10
News Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel Jul 2 Truth 3
News Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15) Jun 29 Olivia Newtons John 10
The dating scene for guys is hopeless in America! Jun 26 Prince John 1
Backstreets bar Jun 26 Joe 18
News Estero leaders want your input on downtown future Jun 26 YOUDY Gorshi 1
See all Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now

Fort Myers Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Fort Myers Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,870 • Total comments across all topics: 282,242,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC