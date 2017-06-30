Property values in Cape continue to climb
As has been the case over the past several years, Cape Coral property values continue to trend upwards. Since the Lee County Property Appraiser's office re-vealed its estimated values for 2017 in May, the preliminary values released over the weekend crept up another 1.7 percent in the Cape to 9.57 percent higher than last year's values.
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Sun
|Shallow Hal
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Jul 2
|Dance floor
|10
|Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel
|Jul 2
|Truth
|3
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Jun 29
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|The dating scene for guys is hopeless in America!
|Jun 26
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|Jun 26
|Joe
|18
|Estero leaders want your input on downtown future
|Jun 26
|YOUDY Gorshi
|1
