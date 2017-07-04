Holiday brings mixed results for Fort Myers Beach businesses
"It's been really good; it's been a strong weekend all the way through. It started last Thursday and just kept on going," said Jason Unger, owner of The Doghouse restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heightened security expected on Fort Myers Beac...
|Wed
|Prince John
|1
|Review; Backstreets bar.
|Wed
|Shallow Hal
|1
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jul 2
|Shallow Hal
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Jul 2
|Dance floor
|10
|Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel
|Jul 2
|Truth
|3
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Jun 29
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|The dating scene for guys is hopeless in America!
|Jun 26
|Prince John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC