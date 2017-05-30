Taxable property valuation numbers mulled
Cape Coral property owners have much to be happy about as estimated property values city wide appear to have once again risen sharply over the past year. But after several years of growth, the question is whether those numbers are sustainable or are they a harbinger of a possible correction down the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|22 hr
|Dixie Ladies
|30
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|22 hr
|Prince John
|6
|Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro...
|Wed
|Boyfriend
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified (Nov '16)
|Wed
|Boyfriend
|7
|Ladies, if you don't like being touched, DO NOT...
|Wed
|Boyfriend
|2
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|Wed
|Boyfriend
|6
|Backstreets bar
|Wed
|shell
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC