Old Hollywood home to stay on Boca Grande
In May, we told you about an old cottage off 3rd Street West on Boca Grande that actress Katherine Hepburn used to visit in the winters. The current homeowner wants it off his land and offered to donate it to Lee County to be moved to Fort Myers Beach.
