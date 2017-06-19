Lee County operations make adjustment...

Lee County operations make adjustments for Independence Day

Lee County offices will be open for regular business hours on Monday, July 3. The following are adjustments due to Independence Day falling on a Tuesday: All garbage, recycling and yard waste collections in unincorporated Lee County, the City of Bonita Springs and the Town of Fort Myers Beach will take place one day after the regularly scheduled collection day for the entire week beginning July 4. This means that if the regular collection day is Tuesday, the collection truck will pick up that material on Wednesday. Wednesday's regularly scheduled pickups will occur on Thursday and so on, the rest of the week through Saturday.

