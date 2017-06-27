Lee County operations make adjustments for Independence Day
All garbage, recycling and yard waste collections in unincorporated Lee County, the City of Bonita Springs and the Town of Fort Myers Beach will take place one day after the regularly scheduled collection day for the entire week beginning July 4. This means that if the regular collection day is Tuesday, the collection truck will pick up that material on Wednesday. Wednesday's regularly scheduled pickups will occur on Thursday and so on, the rest of the week through Saturday.
