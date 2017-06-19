Historic cottage moving to Fort Myers? We'll find out soon
A local television news station reported recently that Lee County is looking to move a 1920s cottage once owned by Katharine Hepburn to Fort Myers Beach. The report stated, "The Boca Grande Historical Society next month will discuss allowing the County to relocate the cottage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.
