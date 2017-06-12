Fort Myers Beach mayor accused of roa...

Fort Myers Beach mayor accused of road rage

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

The Fort Myers Beach mayor is accused of nearly running over a man and his dogs in a case of road rage. Dan Wynne and his family traveled from North Palm Beach to Fort Myers Beach to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri... Sun laughsarefree 1
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Jun 8 Dixie Ladies 9
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Jun 8 Boyfriend 31
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Jun 8 Boyfriend 23
Apparently, bartenders are also very short live... Jun 6 Bar man 1
Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends! Jun 6 Prince John 1
Backstreets bar Jun 6 Maria 17
See all Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now

Fort Myers Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Myers Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,292 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC