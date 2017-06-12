Five things to know for Tuesday, June 6th
It's going to be quite the cloudy and stormy next couple of days in SWFL thanks to a long trail of tropical moisture streaming into the area, setting up multiple rounds of rain and storms. Some of the rain could be quite heavy, resulting in localized flooding concerns where bands of rain trains over the same locations.
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri...
|Jun 11
|laughsarefree
|1
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Jun 8
|Dixie Ladies
|9
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|31
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|23
|Apparently, bartenders are also very short live...
|Jun 6
|Bar man
|1
|Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends!
|Jun 6
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|Jun 6
|Maria
|17
