Alleged Fort Myers Beach rapists on the loose
A woman claims she was raped on Fort Myers Beach. She says two men she had just met Friday night sexually assaulted her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Sun
|Shallow Hal
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Sun
|Dance floor
|10
|Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel
|Sun
|Truth
|3
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Jun 29
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|The dating scene for guys is hopeless in America!
|Jun 26
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|Jun 26
|Joe
|18
|Estero leaders want your input on downtown future
|Jun 26
|YOUDY Gorshi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC