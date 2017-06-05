Video shows Coast Guard capturing runaway boat off of Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS, FL - Multiple rescue crews came together on Sunday to stop a runaway boat that threw its passengers into the water near Fort Myers Beach. The U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach, the FWC, Bonita Springs Fire and Rescue and Lee County Sheriff's Office worked together to corral the boat that was about two miles west of Big Carlos Pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac...
|19 hr
|Prince John
|6
|Review: Travis Jewelers Cape Coral LLC (Jul '11)
|Jun 3
|TerriM
|4
|Backstreets bar
|Jun 2
|Jazzy
|16
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|May 31
|Dixie Ladies
|30
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|May 31
|Prince John
|6
|Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro...
|May 31
|Boyfriend
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified (Nov '16)
|May 31
|Boyfriend
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC