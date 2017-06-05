Video shows Coast Guard capturing run...

Video shows Coast Guard capturing runaway boat off of Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS, FL - Multiple rescue crews came together on Sunday to stop a runaway boat that threw its passengers into the water near Fort Myers Beach. The U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach, the FWC, Bonita Springs Fire and Rescue and Lee County Sheriff's Office worked together to corral the boat that was about two miles west of Big Carlos Pass.

