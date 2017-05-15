Should plastic straws be banned on Fort Myers Beach?
There are 1 comment on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from Friday May 12, titled Should plastic straws be banned on Fort Myers Beach?. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:
No more plastic straws on Fort Myers Beach - one task force is pushing the town to ban them from the sand.
#1 Yesterday
Yes they should be banned. When you walk the beach and see the mess that people leave it's hard to believe they are so inconsiderate! Not only straws but bottles,trash, dirty diapers! What a beautiful beach and people ruin it for everyone!😢
