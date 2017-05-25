Second phase of Estero Blvd. project unpopular with business owners
The second phase of the multi-million dollar Estero Boulevard project on Fort Myers Beach is set to begin June 1. Commissioners on Tuesday approved the second segment that would create bike lanes, widen sidewalks, and add a new sewer and drainage system. It also happens to cut right into the Red Coconuts property and others down the road.
