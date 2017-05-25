Second phase of Estero Blvd. project ...

Second phase of Estero Blvd. project unpopular with business owners

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: NBC2 News

The second phase of the multi-million dollar Estero Boulevard project on Fort Myers Beach is set to begin June 1. Commissioners on Tuesday approved the second segment that would create bike lanes, widen sidewalks, and add a new sewer and drainage system. It also happens to cut right into the Red Coconuts property and others down the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Backstreets bar 5 hr Zipper King 6
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... May 23 Jennifer 40
News Inspectors to survey pool where Cape Coral sibl... May 23 Quitcherbeachin 1
News ALDI grocery store to open in Fort Myers May 22 ICE man 1
News Property manager pushed for fence at Cape Coral... May 18 Disgusted 1
Pool fences May 18 Disgusted 1
Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le... May 18 Prince John 4
See all Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now

Fort Myers Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Fort Myers Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,500 • Total comments across all topics: 281,282,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC