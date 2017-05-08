Proposed bike path would run length o...

Proposed bike path would run length of Fort Myers Beach

The Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization is advancing a plan to build a bike trail that would connect with the Southwest Coastal Regional Trail, a path that's ultimately designed to stretch from Collier to Hillsborough counties. The Florida Greenways and Trails agency, which oversees the regional trail project, would have the final say on whether to approve the so-called Coastal Loop, which would be funded by money already set aside for the trail project.

Shallow Hal

Cape Coral, FL

#1 Saturday
When this trail is built, NOBODY will have an excuse looking like Jabba the Hutt!
