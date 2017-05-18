Lee County operations make adjustments for Memorial Day
The Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 29, will result in some closures and schedule changes for Lee County operations. Here are the changes: All garbage, recycling and yard waste collections in unincorporated Lee County, the city of Bonita Springs and the Town of Fort Myers Beach will take place one day after the regularly scheduled collection day for the entire week beginning May 29. This means that if the regular collection day is Monday, the collection truck will pick up that material on Tuesday.
